1ST Source Bank Trims Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Man Group plc grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.47. 6,286,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

