$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

EMN traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. 1,958,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

