2,400 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 188,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after acquiring an additional 478,967 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,807. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,806,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $1,880,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,998,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,154 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,606. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

