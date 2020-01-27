2,456 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $114.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

