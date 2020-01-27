2,705 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Amgen by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,222. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $211.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

