287,800 Shares in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Bought by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 287,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Wright Medical Group accounts for about 7.7% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth $58,939,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth $19,234,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after buying an additional 501,510 shares during the period.

Shares of WMGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.26. 820,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMGI shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

In related news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

