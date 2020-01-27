2,950 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

