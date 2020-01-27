32,144 Shares in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $18.56. 51,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,920. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.