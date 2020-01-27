33,000 Shares in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Bought by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Anixter International accounts for approximately 2.7% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Anixter International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Anixter International in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXE shares. Longbow Research downgraded Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.62. 327,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,036. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

