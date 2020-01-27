3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Cut by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.63. 4,358,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,129. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.