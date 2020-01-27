$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to announce $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.48 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

