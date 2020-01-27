500 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $65.27 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Comments


