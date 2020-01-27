$530.77 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce $530.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.20 million and the highest is $541.30 million. Masonite International reported sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 172,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,459. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

