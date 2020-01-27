532 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $292.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.46. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

