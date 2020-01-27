5,400 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

