$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will report $7.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

HPE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 271,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,320 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

