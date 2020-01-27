7,309 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.70. 1,376,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

