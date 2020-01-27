763 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,346,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,654,000 after acquiring an additional 271,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $263.35 and a 52 week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

