Aben Resources (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Stock Price Up 8%

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 61,034 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 38,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Aben Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABNAF)

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

