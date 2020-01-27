Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, 1,581,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,630,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

