Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.58% of Acacia Communications worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIA. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

