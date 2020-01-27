ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

ACAD stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. 1,620,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 589.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

