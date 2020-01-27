Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

ACN traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $207.18. The company had a trading volume of 492,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

