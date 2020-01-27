Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.10. 137,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

