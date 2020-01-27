Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.39. 78,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

