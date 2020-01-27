Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 10,097 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Baidu comprises 1.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1,299.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 628,859 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 152.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 318,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

BIDU stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.78. The company had a trading volume of 278,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

