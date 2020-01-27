Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 34,073 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.10. 1,867,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $225.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

