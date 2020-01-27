Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 68,026 Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $11.09. 79,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,658. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

