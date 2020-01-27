Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.72. 357,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $165.67 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

