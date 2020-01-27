Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $992,000 Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after buying an additional 329,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,850,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,158,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $149.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,468. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $112.30 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

