Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,946 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,774,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.68. 3,021,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day moving average of $306.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

