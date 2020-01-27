Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,061. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

