Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 29,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 130,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

