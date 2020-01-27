Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $84.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. 1,858,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.