Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $744,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,021. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a PEG ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

