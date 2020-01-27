Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Anixter International by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Anixter International news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.65. 6,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

