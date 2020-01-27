Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.97. 31,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.