Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LPL Financial by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,449.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

LPLA traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

