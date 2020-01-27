Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 507 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 395,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 131,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,569. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

