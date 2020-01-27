Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Cap of $346,090.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $346,090.00 and approximately $1.09 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,926.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01921922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.04144747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00659450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00117020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00726142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010066 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00622349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

