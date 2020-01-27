Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Receives €17.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.07 ($19.85).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

ADL stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.52 ($14.56). 74,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85. Adler Real Estate has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €14.26 ($16.58).

About Adler Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit