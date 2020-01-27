Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Receives €17.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.07 ($19.85).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

ADL stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.52 ($14.56). 74,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85. Adler Real Estate has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €14.26 ($16.58).

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

