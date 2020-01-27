Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.09. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.27 and a 52-week high of $355.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

