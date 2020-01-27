Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,266 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.27 and a 52 week high of $354.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

