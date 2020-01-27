Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Cleveland Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $343.98 on Monday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $354.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

