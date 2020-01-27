AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

HOLD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 398. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $99.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.