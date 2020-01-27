AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,896 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVAV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 326,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

