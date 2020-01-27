Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 5.9%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.73, approximately 714,964 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 804,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $221.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,126,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 987,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 1,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,978,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

