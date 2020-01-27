AI Doctor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,922.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $92,922.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, BCEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.10 or 0.05496909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00127771 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002694 BTC.

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, BitForex, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

