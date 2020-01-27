AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Price Down 11.6%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)’s stock price traded down 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

AIB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

