Aion Price Hits $0.0742 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Koinex. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Liqui, RightBTC, BitForex, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

